2nd tourist season in Ooty blooms with 21,000 flowers

COIMBATORE: With over 21,000 flowering plants, tourists can get a visual treat at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in the second tourist season in Ooty.

The season that took off on Friday witnessed floral decorations of 70 varieties of 21,500 potted flowering plants including salvia, Inca marigold, French marigold, daisies, calendulas, ageratums, delphiniums and anthuriums in the gallery.

Also, the potted flowers were arranged in the form of ‘Go Green’ to highlight the significance of protecting the environment.

Over four lakh seedlings, which were planted a few months ago along the pathways and across the garden, are in full bloom. These seedlings and flowering plants were sourced from different states across the country.

A highlight of the season was the floral formation of Chandrayaan-3, which was successfully landed in the moon’s orbit. To encourage people to shun plastic and use ‘manjapai’ (yellow bag), a floral arrangement with 1,000 potted flowers was on display in the garden.

“These potted plants will be on display for a month. For the second season, 2,70,000 tourists are expected to visit GBG,” said officials. The second tourism season which began in September is expected to attract tourists till November.

Tourism Minister K Ramachandran inaugurated the special floral displays in the presence of District Collector M Aruna, Joint Director of Horticulture Shibila Mary, Assistant Director of Horticulture D Balashankar and other senior officials.