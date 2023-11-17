2L fingerlings released into Tamirabarani river to increase inland fish production

MADURAI: To increase production of inland fish in the river, two lakh fingerlings were released into Tamirabarani in Srivaikuntam of Thoothukudi district on Thursday.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Thoothukudi MP and DMK’s deputy general secretary released the fingerlings of Kendai in the presence of Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Minister of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare.

The programme was aimed at increasing the productivity of inland fisheries, to protect the livelihoods of fishermen, who solely rely on inland waters.

Under the PMMSY scheme, the government allotted funds of Rs 32.40 lakh to increase fish stock through 12 lakh freshwater fingerlings during 2022-23, sources said. Regional Joint Director of Fisheries R Amal Xavier, Assistant Director of Fisheries Vijayaraghavan and representatives of local bodies in Srivaikuntam were present.