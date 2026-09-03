29,108 police personnel positions to be created: CM Vijay tells Assembly

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday (September 3) announced that 29,108 police personnel positions will be created in the police department, including the appointment of 10,000 police personnel this year. He also made other announcements related to the Police, Fire and Rescue services in the Assembly.
29,108 personnel to be inducted in Tamil Nadu Police in a phased manner in the next five years.
Women representation in police force to be increased to 30% from the existing 22%
Drug Free Tamil Nadu: Every year, 50 Village panchayats in the state that successfully curb drug abuse to get Rs 10 lakh cash reward.
Rs 212 crore for Police modernisation
Rs 1 crore solarium for family of police personnel who for valorous death while on duty
Ex-Gratia payment for family of police personnel who die on duty increased to Rs 30 lakh from Rs 20 lakh
Rs 14 crore for new DNA Testing facility at Salem and Villupuram
Rs 2.5 crore for Automated Ballistic Identification System
50 Scuba suits worth Rs 1 crore for TNFRS rescue swimmers; Two Scuba diving teams to be formed
25 Surveillance drones worth Rs 2 crore for TNFRS
10 Payload drones worth Rs 1.2 crore for TNFRS
Fireman name changed to "Firefighter"
Women Firefighters to be inducted into TNFRS