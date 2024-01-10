29-year-old man dies in wall collapse near Maduranthagam

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man died after a part of the wall collapsed on him near Maduranthagam on Tuesday. The deceased Praveen Kumar of Arungunam village near Maduranthagam was a daily wager.

On Monday night Praveen Kumar went to bed and at midnight a part of the wall of his house collapsed and fell on him. Soon the neighbours who rescued Praveen Kumar rushed him to the Maduranthagam GH but there he died without responding to treatments in the morning.

Police said due to the rain the mud wall had become wet and it turned weak. Praveen Kumar was sleeping close to the wall and got injured after it collapsed. The Maduranthagam police have registered a case and further investigation is on.