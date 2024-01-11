29-year-old man convicted for abetting wife’s suicide in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: Srivilliputhur Mahila Court in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday evening convicted a 29-year-old man and sentenced him to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 3,000 on the accused for abetment of suicide of his wife.

According to the prosecution, S Ramar of Balavinayagar Kovil Street, Muthuramalingapuram Colony, Sivakasi, the accused was charged with abetting suicide. Ramar scolded her wife Kavitha (21) often over family dispute and the frustrated woman committed suicide in house.

The incident occurred on April 20 in 2015. Based on the complaint, Sivakasi East police filed a case and arrested the accused. The Sessions Judge after examining witnesses found him guilty of such a crime and pronounced the sentence, sources said.