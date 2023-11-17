CHENNAI: As many as 2,890 pledged organ donation online in the last 55 days in Tamil Nadu, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday after paying tribute to a 26-year-old man donating organs after a brain death at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

Arajagan Kaliamurthy (26) from Villupuram district died of brain death after an accident at RGGGH. The deceased kidney, liver, heart and eyes were donated to the patients at RGGGH, government Stanley hospital and Egmore government hospital.

"In September, following the Chief Minister's announcement for paying the last tribute of organ donors in state honours. At least 26 persons have donated organs, and 2,890 registered online to pledge organ donation in the last 55 days," said Subramanian.

More than 7,000 patients are waiting for organ donors in Tamil Nadu, including 6,220 for kidney, 465 liver, heart 80 and 68, requiring lungs at several hospitals in the state.

In addition, the health minister stated that six more government medical colleges would be set up in Tenkasi, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Perambalur, Kancheepuram and Mayiladathurai districts. The proposal has been submitted to the union health minister for the same.

Talking about minister Senthil Balaji who is admitted to Government Multi-super speciality hospital in Omandurar.

The minister said that the minister underwent open heart surgery and experienced post-surgery complications and the hospital is taking various tests and treatment will be provided accordingly.

Meanwhile, the state health department along with Dr MGR medical university are organizing a three-day medical conference - Kalaignar Centenary International Medical Conference will be held from January 19 - 21 at Chennai Trade Center.

Over 23 experts across the globe are likely to participate in the conference and thousands of doctors and nurses are expected to benefit through the international medical conference. At least 100 stalls will be set up in the city.