28 cr tourists visited Tamil Nadu in 2023: Minister Rajendran

CHENNAI: Claiming that tourism has flourished under the DMK regime, minister R Rajendran said that the State has attracted more than 28 crore tourists from other states and abroad.

In a statement, he claimed that in 2020, the number of tourists travelling to the State was 14.18 crore, which has increased manifold after the DMK government took over. "In 2023 the tourist footfall increased to 28.71 crore," he added.

Stating that the State government was taking measures to attract more tourists visits, the minister said that the State Tourism Department is taking various steps to improve the infrastructure of various tourism spots.

Claiming that during the next five years, tourism would contribute 12% to the State GDP, he said, "the sector would provide job opportunities to more than 25 lakhs across the State".

He also said that the DMK government is taking several measures to attract investments to develop the tourism sector in the State. "It will also help in improving not only the infrastructure of the tourism spots but also present it efficiently on a global scale."