28 arrested for organising illegal rooster fight in Karur, cash and vehicles seized

TIRUCHY: Karur police, on Friday, arrested as many as 28 persons for organising a rooster fight without permission and seized roosters, vehicles, and cash from the accused.

It is to be noted that rooster fighting has been banned in Karur and its adjacent areas for the past three years. However, the police received information that a rooster fighting event had been organised at Aravakurichi, Velayuthampalayam, K-Paramathi, Thennilai, and Velliyanai and they organised surprise raids across the region.

The police after surprise raids confirmed that events had been organised at the farmhouse of Ragu at Ilunganur without permission.

The police arrested Ragu, Naveen Kumar, Vijayakumar, Arun Kumar, Chelladurai, Senthil Kumar, Mani, Selva Prakash, Madhan Kumar, Ramesh, Nachimuthu, Chellamuthu, and Karuppasamy.

Meanwhile, another police team arrested as many as 15 persons in the Aravakurichi area. The police also seized as many as 10 roosters, knives, six two-wheelers, and Rs 37,000 cash from them. The arrested persons were later let off on bail after a severe warning.