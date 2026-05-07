28 AIADMK MLAs shifted to Puducherry resort amid Tamil Nadu govt formation drama

The move has triggered speculation in political circles as reports suggest that the MLAs are supporters of senior AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has already secured the support of five Congress MLAs but still requires the backing of six more legislators to reach the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Amid all the political drama, earlier, the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar asked TVK chief Vijay to show majority numbers and submit a list of supporting MLAs during the second round of discussions held in Chennai on Thursday, sources said.According to sources, the Governor sought clarity on the "magic number" required for government formation and asked Vijay to furnish details of legislators backing TVK's claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu.