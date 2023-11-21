2700 special buses announced to Tiruvannamalai from Nov 25 to 27 for Karthigai Deepam festival

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Tuesday announced that 2700 special buses would be operated to Tiruvannamalai to facilitate hassle-free movement of pilgrims for Karthigai Deepam festival from November 25 to 27. To ease traffic congestion in the temple town, 40 small buses would be operated from the temple to nine temporary bus terminus at free of cost.

An official release said that the 2,700 buses would make 6,947 trips to and from Tiruvannamalai to various destinations to help the huge number of devotees expected to witness the festival.

As part of the special bus operation, the Transport department in association with the district administration, would be opening nine temporary bus stands as per the various routes to decongest the crowd. The nine bus stops from where buses would be operated include Anna Arch Vellore Road, Avalurpettai road, Tindivanam Road, Vettavallam Road, Tirukoilur Road, Mannalurpet Road, Senthamizhan Nagar, Sengam Road and Kanchi Road.

Karthigai Deepam is traditionally celebrated in a grand style for 10 days every year at the temple of Lord Arunachaleswarar, in Tiruvannamalai.

Lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the temple town from different parts of the State and neighbouring Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.