27-yr-old youth killed in drunken brawl at Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A youth was killed in a drunken brawl at a Tasmac bar in Thanjavur on Monday night.

While M Hariharan (27) of Sanoorpatti in Thanjavur along with his relative Surendar (23) were consuming liquor at the bar in Thanjavur new bus stand area, a group of three members suddenly picked up a quarrel over an exchange of water.

The initial argument snowballed into an assault and the three persons started attacking the duo in which Hariharan sustained severe head injury and fell dead in a pool of blood. On seeing him dead, the trio escaped from the spot.

On information, Medical College police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body, and sent it to the hospital.

A case was registered and a search is on for the escaped culprits. The police secured the CCTV footage from the bar and are investigating.