27-yr-old woman arrested on charges of killing husband in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: A 27-year old woman was arrested in Tirunelveli on Wednesday night on charges of killing her husband. The accused has been identified as Karpagavalli, sources said.

Earlier, Manur police filed a case of unnatural death after Karpagavalli complained that her husband Maharajan (27), who resided at Keela Chelianallur, felt on lamp (kuthu vizhakku) on his own after he lost his balance on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam on November 26.

As complained by Karpagavalli, he hurt his neck and eventually bled. Subsequently, the critically injured Maharajan was admitted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. However, Maharajan was declared dead on November 27, despite treatment.

Investigations carried out by the Manur Inspector of Police Sabapathi revealed that there were differences of opinion on many issues and on the fateful day, verbal altercation between them resulted in a fight between the couple and Karpagavalli hit him with scissors on his neck. Karpagavalli was then arrested, sources said.