27-year-old YouTube, Insta star Rahul Tiky dies in road accident near Erode

CHENNAI: Popular dance master and social media content creator Rahul Tiky passed away in a road accident on Thursday night, sending shockwaves among his fans.

The 27-year-old who hailed from Karungalpalayam in Erode district was well-known for humorous and entertaining content that he posted on his YouTube channel, which has around 3 lakh subscribers. He also had nearly a million followers on Instagram.

On the fateful night, Rahul was on his way to his in-laws’ house in Kavandapadi to pick up his wife Devi Shree, whom he had married a year and a half ago, when his two-wheeler crashed into the center median, said a Thanthi TV report.

Passersby rushed him to the Gobi Government Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. His body was sent for a post-mortem exam and later handed over to his relatives. The Kavandapadi police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Rahul's sudden demise has left his fans heartbroken.

Speaking to Thanthi TV, Rahul's brother Kishore said, "He always wanted to make people happy, but those he made happy are now mourning his death."