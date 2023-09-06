27-year-old interior designer attacks bizman’s wife over payment dispute

CHENNAI: City police have arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly trespassed into the house of a businessman in CIT Nagar, Saidapet and slashed his wife’s neck with a sharp object after an altercation.

The injured woman was admitted to a nearby hospital along with the accused, who slashed himself after the attack. The accused reportedly went there to collect dues he was supposed to collect from the businessman for interior designing services he rendered.

Police said that Tarun Raj, a businessman living with his wife Sivatharani at an apartment in CIT Nagar, owes Syed Tahir who took up interior designing work at one of his properties.

On Monday, when Tarun Raj was away at work, Syed Tahir knocked at the door to collect the dues. Police say that Syed barged into the house and argued with her demanding that the couple return the money due to him.

Subsequently he took a small knife and caused an injury on her neck, police said. Later Syed too cut himself after neighbours rushed to the spot. Both of them were moved to a hospital for treatment. Police have booked Syed Tahir on trespassing and attempted murder charges.