CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Election department has identified and included around 27 lakh voters who had shifted their residences over the past two decades, following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Officials said eligible voters could now apply for inclusion in the electoral roll during the Special Summary Revision (SSR) without submitting a declaration form.
Recalling the SIR exercise, officials said around 27 lakh voters had shifted their residences to various places in the state over the past 20 years, since the previous SIR exercise conducted in 2004-05. These voters were among those whose names were deleted during the revision after they were identified as having shifted from their earlier addresses.
"Following the deletions during the SIR exercise, around 27 lakh voters have been included in the electoral roll without any hassle. With this inclusion, the total number of voters has increased from 5.43 crore in the draft list to 5.67 crore in the final list for the state assembly polls. Most of the voters who were deleted had shifted their residences," an official said.
After the SIR exercise, nearly four lakh more voters have enrolled their names in the electoral roll, officials said.
Explaining the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR), officials said the window for inclusion of names in the electoral roll was now open. The procedure allows eligible voters to apply for inclusion by submitting Form 6.
"During this period, people can apply for inclusion of their names by submitting Form 6 without any declaration form. Those whose names were deleted during the SIR exercise can approach the authorities during the SSR period and seek inclusion without any additional requirement such as a declaration form," an official said.
The officials said eligible voters who had missed the opportunity to have their names included during the SIR exercise could use the SSR process to apply for enrolment in the electoral roll.