Recalling the SIR exercise, officials said around 27 lakh voters had shifted their residences to various places in the state over the past 20 years, since the previous SIR exercise conducted in 2004-05. These voters were among those whose names were deleted during the revision after they were identified as having shifted from their earlier addresses.



"Following the deletions during the SIR exercise, around 27 lakh voters have been included in the electoral roll without any hassle. With this inclusion, the total number of voters has increased from 5.43 crore in the draft list to 5.67 crore in the final list for the state assembly polls. Most of the voters who were deleted had shifted their residences," an official said.

After the SIR exercise, nearly four lakh more voters have enrolled their names in the electoral roll, officials said.