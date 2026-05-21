27 lakh gunny bags arrive from Bengal to aid procurement centres

CHENNAI: With gunny bag shortage hampering paddy procurement operations, over 27 lakh bags have arrived in Chengalpattu by a special goods train from West Bengal.
After the delta districts, the Chengalpattu district is among the major paddy-cultivating regions near Chennai. Samba cultivation is currently under way in the district, and farmers have begun harvesting and supplying paddy to government procurement centres.
However, procurement operations at several centres were affected by a severe shortage of gunny bags for storing and transporting paddy. As a result, harvested paddy has been lying in large heaps near procurement centres across various parts of the Chengalpattu district.
To overcome the shortage, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation arranged for the supply of 27 lakh gunny bags from West Bengal through a freight train service. The consignment reached Chengalpattu railway station, following which the gunny bag bundles were unloaded from the goods train and shifted onto heavy vehicles for transportation.
Officials said the gunny bags would be distributed to 122 Tamil Nadu government paddy procurement centres and 42 procurement centres operated through the Central government's civil supplies network.
They stated that priority would be given to regions where procurement work has been severely affected due to the shortage of gunny bags.
Until distribution begins, the stock has been temporarily stored safely at the Padalam Sugar Mill warehouse in the Chengalpattu district.