27 lakh gunny bags arrive from Bengal to aid procurement centres

After the delta districts, the Chengalpattu district is among the major paddy-cultivating regions near Chennai. Samba cultivation is currently under way in the district, and farmers have begun harvesting and supplying paddy to government procurement centres.

However, procurement operations at several centres were affected by a severe shortage of gunny bags for storing and transporting paddy. As a result, harvested paddy has been lying in large heaps near procurement centres across various parts of the Chengalpattu district.

To overcome the shortage, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation arranged for the supply of 27 lakh gunny bags from West Bengal through a freight train service. The consignment reached Chengalpattu railway station, following which the gunny bag bundles were unloaded from the goods train and shifted onto heavy vehicles for transportation.