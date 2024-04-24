26-yr-old Sivaganga youth murdered in Madurai by armed gang over enmity

MADURAI: S Sonaimuthu (26) of Thirupachethi, Sivaganga district was allegedly murdered by an armed gang in Madurai in the wee hours of Tuesday when the victim was with his friend M Karthik of Alwarpuram, Madurai to witness the entry of Lord Kallazhagar into Vaigai river. Sonaimuthu succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to hospital. Karthik suffered injuries in the attack and was admitted to GRH, Madurai.

The gang fled the scene. Based on a complaint, Mathichiyam police have filed a case, sources said. However, a statement from the Department of Police, Madurai City, denied media reports that the victims were devotees waiting to witness the event in the Vaigai river.

The murder occurred due to enmity between Karthik, the injured victim and Sathish of Alwarpuram. Sathish, the accused, maintained an illicit affair with Karthik’s wife. The police then arrested Sathish, who stabbed Karthik and his friend Sonaimuthu with a knife, and remanded him to judicial custody. Therefore, the incident was not any way connected to the Chithirai festival.