26-year-old PG doctor found dead post long hours of duty

CHENNAI: After two deaths of doctors earlier this month, another medico death of a 26-year-old post graduate medical student has shocked the medical fraternity.

The medical student, Dr Tamizh Azhaghan died due to myocardial infarction on Sunday morning.

It is reported that he was on 48 hours duty consecutively and had experienced severe headache during the duty hours on Saturday. He was found dead in his room on Sunday. Dr Thamizh Azhagan is reported to have died after suffering a massive myocardial infarction in the hospital postgraduate duty room. He was having headache at 3 pm and went to take rest. He was later found dead in his room.

The deaths of doctors due to excessive work load has been raised as a major concern by the medical fraternity.

The members of the Doctor's Association for Social Equality expressed shock over the increasing cases of deaths of doctors in the State. Earlier this month, Maruthu Pandian, a post-graduate medical student from Madras Medical College, died after 48 hours of duty.

"The Tamil Nadu government should immediately put an end to the long working hours. For practicing doctors and postgraduates, only eight hours of work should be ensured. The doctors, nurses and medical staff should be appointed according to the number of patients," said Dr R Shanthi, member of the Doctor's Association for Social Equality.

The association has requested the state government to grant a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family members of the doctors who died on the duty.

The doctor's fraternity has also requested the National Medical Commission to step in to regularise working hours to prevent such incidents.