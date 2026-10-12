26 injured as government bus rams into stationary private bus near TN’s Mettur

SALEM: At least 26 passengers were injured when a state-run bus rammed into the rear of a stationary private bus near Navapatti in the Mettur area on Monday, police said.
The private bus, driven by Saravana Muthu, was travelling from Mettur bus stand to Erode when it stopped near the Navapatti bus stop to pick up passengers.
A Coimbatore-bound government bus then rammed into it from behind, officials said.
The collision injured 26 passengers on the government bus—16 men, eight women and two children. The front portion of the bus was severely damaged in the impact.
The government bus came to a halt in the middle of the Mettur-Erode road, temporarily disrupting traffic.
Mettur police rushed to the spot after receiving information, rescued the injured passengers and shifted them by ambulance to Mettur Government Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, police said.