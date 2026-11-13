257 fake English books removed from Periyar Arivulagam library in Coimbatore

The removal followed complaints by two research scholars, R Prem Kumar and S Satheesh Kumar, who flagged discrepancies in the publisher's credentials, ISBN details and the contents of the books.

The scholars pointed out that several books, each containing only around 300 pages, had been priced as high as Rs 10,000. An analysis by them of one of the titles, Tourism: Principles, Practices and Philosophies, authored by Emily Lawson, using plagiarism detection software, reportedly revealed 64 per cent plagiarism and 70.72 per cent AI-generated content. Photographs of foreign authors featured in several books were also found to have been copied from various online sources.