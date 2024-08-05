2,500 vacancies in local bodies will be filled up soon, says Minister KN Nehru

COIMBATORE: Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru on Monday said 2,500 vacancies in local bodies in Tamil Nadu will be filled up soon.

Speaking to the media, after inspecting the ongoing ‘Semmozhi Poonga’ works in Coimbatore at a cost estimate of Rs 133 crore, Nehru said the state government has taken steps to fill up vacancies of engineers and assistant engineers in local bodies.

“In the first phase, 2,500 vacancies will be filled up jointly with Anna University. Of this, 85 per cent of postings will be done through a written exam and remaining through the interview process. The process of filling up the vacancies will commence in a week or ten days. And, in the next phase efforts will be taken to fill up another 2,500 vacancies,” he said.

After inquiring on the progress of Semmozhi Poonga works with District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran, the Minister said it has been planned to complete the works by the month of December.

Stating that there were no issues in passing 333 resolutions in ten minutes in Coimbatore Corporation, Nehru said all the resolutions will be reviewed and implemented for the welfare of people.