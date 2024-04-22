'2500 special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai on April 22, 23 for Chitra Pournami'

CHENNAI: Tiruvannamalai District Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian on Monday said that as many as 2500 special buses would be operated to the town on April 23 and 24 for the Chitra Pournami festival.

With around 20 lakh devotees expected to visit the temple town for the upcoming Chitra Pournami festival, the district administration has set up a temporary bus terminus to avoid congestion and operate minibuses free of cost from the terminal to the Girivalam.

For the convenience of the devotees, Southern Railway is operating six special trains as well.

Letters from VVIPs for special VIP darshan would not be allowed. Also, special darshan tickets of Rs 50 for devotees have been cancelled for the festival.

In other words, all devotees will be allowed for darshan free of cost during the festival.

A special queue will be in place for senior citizens and pregnant women to have darshan easily.