2,500 concrete houses for cleanliness workers across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The State government on Thursday (August 27) announced the launch of the 'Agam' housing scheme to provide permanent homes to sanitation workers, with 2,500 concrete houses to be constructed for workers without adequate housing.
Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu announced the demands for grants for the Social Justice Department in the Assembly. The scheme was among 67 major announcements made by the minister.
Under the 'Agam' scheme, the government will provide safe and permanent housing for sanitation workers, who play a crucial role in maintaining cleanliness and public health in residential areas and urban centres.
The initiative aims to improve workers' living standards and ensure a safe, dignified living environment for their families.
In another announcement, the government said a Tribal Cultural Centre would be established at Nandanam in Chennai.
The centre will expand the activities of the Tribal Research Centre, currently operating in Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris district, to the State capital.
The proposed centre will work to preserve and promote the diverse cultures, traditions, and art forms of tribal communities.
It will also create greater public awareness about the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu's tribal population.