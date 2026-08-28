2,500 concrete houses for cleanliness workers across Tamil Nadu

Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu announced the demands for grants for the Social Justice Department in the Assembly. The scheme was among 67 major announcements made by the minister.

Under the 'Agam' scheme, the government will provide safe and permanent housing for sanitation workers, who play a crucial role in maintaining cleanliness and public health in residential areas and urban centres.

The initiative aims to improve workers' living standards and ensure a safe, dignified living environment for their families.