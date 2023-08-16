25-yr-old migrant taking selfie falls off hillock in Krishnagiri, rescued

COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old migrant worker fell from atop a hillock while taking a selfie in Krishnagiri. Police said Amith Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh and working in a timber shop in Palayapettai, had spent the night in the valley before being rescued on Tuesday early morning.

He had gone to ‘Kattinayanapalli’ temple, where he reached atop the 80 feet high hillock and then climbed over a 30 feet high rock over there to take a selfie. Unexpectedly, he lost balance and fell off the rock and suffered a fracture in his leg. As Amith Kumar didn’t return, his friends went in search and spotted him trapped between rocks.

Based on their information, the fire and rescue personnel saved the youth after an effort over three hours. He was then rushed down the hills in a stretcher and taken in an ambulance to Krishnagiri Government Hospital for treatment.