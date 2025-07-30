25 students disqualified for submitting fake certificates in medical admissions in TN

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) has disqualified 25 students who submitted fake certificates to secure undergraduate admissions in medicine, dental, and allied health sciences for the academic year 2025–2026.

According to Thanthi TV, the disqualified students had produced fake documents during the application process.

The selection committee identified the discrepancies during the verification stage, and police action is expected

Under the 7.5% government school student reservation in government and self-financing medical colleges, 495 MBBS seats and 119 BDS seats are available. Of the 4,281 applications received for these seats, 4,062 were found eligible — 1,136 from male and 2,926 from female students.

In the management quota for self-financing medical and dental colleges, 1,144 MBBS seats and 515 BDS seats are on offer.

Additionally, the NRI quota includes 592 MBBS seats and 15 BDS seats. A total of 33,692 applications were received, of which 30,428 were found eligible — 9,737 from male and 18,542 from female students.







