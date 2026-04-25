25 sovereigns stolen from Koothandavar temple in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI: Unidentified persons stole 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh from the Koothandavar temple at Koovagam in Kallakurichi on Friday night.
On the 11th day of the Chithirai festival, on Friday, a procession was held, and later, priests placed the deity in the sanctum and left.
When they returned Saturday morning, 25 sovereigns of jewellery adorning the deity were missing. Based on the information, Tirunavalur police conducted inquiries and found that unidentified persons who entered the temple at midnight had stolen jewellery.
Police are also examining CCTV cameras to identify suspects.