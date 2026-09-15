25 new govt town buses painted in TVK flag colours in Salem

CHENNAI: Twenty-five new government town buses painted in the yellow and red colours of the TVK flag are ready to be operated from the Johnsonpet depot in Salem, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
A total of 492 government town buses are currently being operated from the Salem depot. The new buses have been brought in to replace town buses that are more than 15 years old.
During the tenure of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, government buses were changed to green. Subsequently, the colours remained unchanged when the DMK and AIADMK alternately came to power.
Following the TVK's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, the colour of the government buses has now been changed.