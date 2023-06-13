25 inmates shifted to Madurai Central prison after scuffle in Virudhunagar jail

MADURAI: Two groups of inmates were allegedly involved in a minor scuffle inside Virudhunagar district jail on Sunday night. DIG of Madurai Central Prison, D. Pazhani said it occurred at around 12.15 am, and the timely intervention of the police brought the situation under control. “Twenty-five prisoners, who created the problem inside the district jail in Virudhunagar, were shifted to Madurai central prison,” the DIG said. On a tip-off on Sunday night that two remand prisoners identified as Vadivel Murugan and Kannan possessed small knives, the officials searched them and segregated them to the another block. Enraged, the two prisoners assaulted other prisoners Elumudin Ahamed and Sangili Kannan. That raised a troubling scenario and other fellow prisoners started shouting at them. The Assistant Jailor and Superintendent of the Central Prison Madurai and DIG Prisons Madurai Range reached the spot and pacified the situation. The two injured prisoners were treated at GH, Virudhunagar as outpatients and brought back to the prison.