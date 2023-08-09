247 TN govt school students get admitted to premium Indian institutions

CHENNAI: As many as 247 Tamil Nadu government school students have been qualified and admitted in premier higher secondary institutions in the country this year.

The number significantly rose from just 75 students in academic year 2021-22 to 247 students in 2022-23. To facilitate the students, Chief Minister MK Stalin presented the students with certificates and laptops at Anna Centenary Library, Kotturpuram on Wednesday.

For 2022-23 academic year, six students have been admitted into Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) after clearing the JEE advanced exam, 77 students into National Institute of (NIT), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) and others by clearing JEE-mains.

The number of students admitted in premier medical colleges, however dipped to 8 from 49, where students get qualified in the institutions after clearing NEET (MBBS and BDS).

But, interestingly, for this year, six students have been admitted into National Forensics Science University, two students to Taiwan State Universities – fully funded scholarship, six students to Indian Maritime University, 27 students to National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and ten students to Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research.