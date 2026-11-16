24/7 information centres established for Sabarimala pilgrims

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has established 24-hour information centres at 3 locations to assist Ayyappa devotees from the State undertaking the Sabarimala pilgrimage during the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku season.
The centres have been set up at the office of the HR&CE Commissioner in Chennai, Kaliyakkavilai (TN-Kerala border) and Sabarimala.
The Mandala Pooja season begins today (November 17) and will continue until December 27, while the Makaravilakku festival is scheduled from December 30 to January 19.
“The information centres will function until January 20,” said HR&CE Minister S Ramesh in a statement, and urged Ayyappa devotees from TN to make use of the information centres for assistance during the pilgrimage.
Chennai: 1800 425 1757
Kaliyakkavilai: 9894433179, 8760668834, 9486270443
Sabarimala:
November 17 to December 2: R Lalkrishnan – 70949 06442 and M Premkumar – 63858 06900
December 3-17: V Sivakumar 94439 94342, S Sathishkumar 73588 39969, M Chermaraja 83440 21828
December 18 to January 2: P Senthil Kumar 70105 49951, K Sajeevan 99405 76898, C Sandeep Kumar 85310 70571
January 3-20: H Venkatesh 98433 70229, V Ramesh 84384 44770, Sudhakar 99425 05466