245 mobile veterinary clinics will be operated within 3 months: TN govt to MHC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has submitted before the Madras High Court that 245 mobile veterinary clinics (MVC) will commence its function within three months across the State.

Litigant Antony Clement Rubin from Chennai filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court seeking to direct the State to initiate expeditious deployment of MCVs immediately across Tamil Nadu.

The case was listed before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The litigant stated that MCVs play a vital role in preventing diseases in domesticated animals, which can have a profound impact on human health.

By offering vaccination, regular checkups, and prompt treatments, MVCs can effectively curb the outbreak of infectious diseases, said the litigant.

Deployment of MVCs not only exemplifies compassion and care for animals but also underscores the State's commitment to protecting public health, preserving biodiversity, and contributing to the sustainable management of animal resources, contended the litigant.

Non-implementation of MVCs in the State will continue to result in a higher death toll rate in the agricultural sector of poultry and cattle farming, submitted the litigant.

The counsel appeared for the State submitted that the government has procured 245 MVCs across the State, and its function will commence within three months.

After the submission, the bench disposed of the PIL.