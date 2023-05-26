₹2,438 cr Aarudhra gold scam: 8 more accused arrested by EOW

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW-CID) on Friday arrested eight more persons who were holding key positions in the Aarudhra Gold Trading Pvt Ltd.



The firm is accused of cheating about Rs 2,438 crore from from more than 1 lakh investors in the period from September 2020 to May 2022. Police earlier arrested 13 people in connection with the cheating, including former BJP functionary, K Harish (31), who was one of the directors of the company.



The persons arrested on Friday were identified as S Sasikumar, of Tiruvallur, K Udayakumar, of Sholinghur, S Satish, Nemili near Ranipet, R Malathi, of Tondiarpet, V Ashok Kumar, of Kaveripakkam, M Naveen, of Katpadi, V Munusamy, of Wallajahpet near Ranipet, and R Selvarah of Kattankolathur in Chengalpattu.



They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.



EOW had earlier issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Managing Directors of Aarudhra gold trading, V Rajasekar and his wife, V Usha, after credible information that they have fled abroad. Police have also issued Look Out Circular against V Deepak Govind Prasad, B Narayani and C Ramesh Kumar- absconding accused in the case.



Apart from seizing cash worth Rs 6.35 crore, 22 cars and gold and silver articles worth a crore, EOW officials have also frozen bank accounts of office bearers and agents of Aarudhra worth, with money worth Rs 96 crore.

EOW also arrested N Prabhakaran, an absconding accused, who was a main accused in the Elfin-E-com company. He was produced before a court in Madurai. Police are also making progress in the investigation against other firms such as Hijau associates, LNS International Financial services limited, Amro Kings associates, ART Jewelers, Chennai, CVRS Chits among others, who have collectively cheated over 1 lakh people to the tune of over Rs 13,000 crore.

