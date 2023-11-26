24-year-old rider killed as govt bus rams into vehicle in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old physiotherapist died in Kancheepuram on Friday after a bus rammed into the bike he was driving. The deceased Joshua from Illupattu village in Kancheepuram was a physiotherapist working in a private hospital in Chinna Kancheepuram and he joined work only a week ago.

On Friday he was at the flyover near the railway station on his bike, way back home, when a government bus trying to overtake hit on the two-wheeler. Joshua lost control of the vehicle and fell on the road. Police said he succumbed to injuries on the spot. The Sivakanchi police visited the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Kancheepuram GH. Police have registered a case and are quizzing the bus driver.