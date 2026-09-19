24 sovereigns stolen in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders broke into a locked house near Orikkai in Kancheepuram on Thursday and decamped with 24 sovereigns of gold ornaments, 1 kg of silver and Rs 50,000 in cash.
The house belongs to Poongodi, who lives with her two daughters and runs a fancy store in the locality. Her husband, Manikandan, works in Dubai.
Police said Poongodi locked her house on Thursday morning and left for her shop. Returning two hours later, she found the front door and the bureau broken open, with the valuables missing.
The Magaral police visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. Fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog were brought in to gather clues. Police registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects.
Two other houses in Kancheepuram district were burgled just two days earlier, with around 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen.