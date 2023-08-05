24 people injured as lorry rams into a pvt bus near Kancheepuram on NH

CHENNAI: As many as 24 people were injured after a lorry rammed into a private bus near Kancheepuram on the National Highway on Saturday.

A group of 50 people from Kaliyampadi village in Nammal came for a religious trip to Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu to visit the temples in the district. On Saturday morning when their bus was speeding on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway when nearing White Gate junction a lorry which was in front of them stopped unexpectedly. Soon the bus driver lost control and rammed into the lorry.

On impact, 24 people who were inside the bus suffered injuries and the Kancheepuram taluk police along with the rescue team rushed to the spot and all of them were admitted to the Kancheepuram GH.

Police said the bus driver Prasanth (32) who was in critical condition was referred to the Vellore CMC. The Kancheepuram taluk police have registered a case and further investigation is on.