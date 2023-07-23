24 nabbed for ganja, lottery sale in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The city police arrested 24 persons on Saturday for peddling ganja and sale of lotteries in Tiruchy.

Based on a tip off, the Tiruchy police conducted a combined combing operations all over the city which led to the arrests. The City Commissioner of Police M Sathyapriya ordered for a strong action on offenders as reports of ganja being widely sold across Tiruchy were making rounds. During the raids conducted at multiple locations including E-Puthur, Airport, Palakkarai, Thillai Nagar and Woraiyur the police arrested fourteen ganja peddlers and seized three kilograms of narcotics cannabis (ganja).

Meanwhile, a separate team of police force conducted raids at Cantonment, Sessions court, Srirangam, Fort and Woraiyur police limits in which they arrested as many as ten persons involved in selling lottery tickets banned in Tamil Nadu.

The Tiruchy city police commissioner M Sathyapriya has warned of severe action against those who were involved in the such offences and announced that similar actions would continue until ensuring Tiruchy is a ganja free city.