24 govt school students set to leave to Japan on Friday

CHENNAI: As a learning opportunity, the School Education Department is set to take 24 government school students for an educational tour to Japan from November 3 to 9. Additionally, on November 6, two groups of students are set to leave for a trip to Korea and Japan, offered by the department.



The education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday met these students who are scheduled for the trip for the academic year 2022-23.

Speaking to students, the minister said,"As told by CM MK Stalin, learning should not be restricted only to academics. Hence, the department is keen on taking the students from various arts and cultural forums to international trips."

"This trip is the continuation of previous international trips to Malaysia and Singapore last year, "added the minister.

Meanwhile, six teachers and two officers, notably a joint director and district primary education officer will be part of the educational tour to Japan on Friday.

The department has emphasised the importance of safety and communication during the tour. To ensure this, concerned Chief Education Officers (CEOs) have been directed to provide essential instructions to the students and their parents, along with mandatory guidelines.

In a bid to maintain communication with their families, parents will receive contact phone numbers, enabling them to speak with their children during the travel days. These calls can be made between 5 pm and 6:30 pm.

To ensure smooth experience, participants have been briefed on the legal requirements of the travel countries, with an expectation that all individuals adhere to the local laws.

For added safety and supervision, each teacher will be responsible for the well-being of at least five children during the tour. The education department has assured the provision of accommodation and quality food in the host country, ensuring a comfortable stay for all participants, as per the circular.