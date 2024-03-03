24 bull tamers injured; four seriously hurt

TIRUCHY: Four sustained severe injuries as 24 persons bull tamers were hurt during the annual jallikattu event held at Tirumanur in Ariyalur district on Saturday.

The event saw the participation of 450 bulls and 194 tamers.

The annual jallikattu event was held at Tirumanur as part of the Masi Magam festival and the Ariyalur district administration permitted the organisers to conduct the event on Saturday.

MLA K Chinnappa and RDO Ramakrishnan flagged off the event in which 450 bulls from Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Salem, Pudukkottai and Namakkal took part. The bulls underwent medical assessment before the event while as many as 194 tamers were found to be physically fit for the event and they were divided into seven groups.

As many as 24 persons sustained injuries among them four persons were identified as A Tamilarasan (31) from Kovilur, G Deva (17) from Vaduvoor, M Dharmaraj (61) from Chullangudi and R Ranjith (19) from Aranmanaikurichi sustained severe injuries and they were referred to Thanjavur Medical College hospital.

More than 100 police personnel were deployed on duty while a medical team and various other teams were present at the venue. Earlier, the tamers and the bulls underwent medical assessment and the physically fit persons and the bulls were allowed to participate in the event.