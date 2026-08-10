23.6 lakh cases stuck in Tamil Nadu courts; 1.8 lakh pending for over a decade

According to the records tabled in the Parliament, nearly 3 lakh cases have been pending for more than five years and 1.8 lakh for over a decade.

And the numbers are only rising.

Across the country, more than 64 lakh cases are pending in High Courts, while the Supreme Court has nearly 96,000 cases pending as on end of July. The number of pending cases in subordinate and district courts across the country is around 4.99 crore.

According to data, 17,89,467 civil and criminal cases are pending before the subordinate courts in Tamil Nadu, 2,04,421 for over five years and 63,691 for more than 10 years. And the numbers are only rising.

The growing pendency is attributed to several factors, including increasing legal awareness among people, the introduction of new laws, judicial vacancies, shortage of court staff, inadequate infrastructure and repeated appeals.