235th National Day of France celebrated in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: French nationals residing in Puducherry, a former French colony, celebrated the 235th National Day of the French Republic on Sunday in collaboration with territorial administration.

Collector of Puducherry A Kulothungan, the French Consul General in Puducherry and Chennai Lise Talbot Barre and officials of various organisations paid homage at the statue of ‘Soldat Inconnu’ (Unknown Soldier) at the French war memorial on the beach road here.

The band wing of the Puducherry police presented the national songs of India and France on the occasion.

July 14 is observed as Bastille Day as it marked the storming of the Bastille prison in France and the beginning of the French Revolution in 1789. The day also marks the triumph of the French people over tyranny and monarchy. The day has since been observed as a national festival day (Fete Nationale) and the driving slogans of the revolution, liberty, equality and fraternity.

Display of fireworks on the seashore in the evening was part of glittering celebrations of the French National Day here.