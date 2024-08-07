2,310 students in TN get placement orders from Labour Min Ganesan

CHENNAI: On Monday, Minister for Labour and Skill Development CV Ganesan handed over placement orders to 2,310 students who completed their training in government ITIs.

According to a release from the department, these students have completed one year in technology centres established in 71 government ITI to impart training in industry 4.0 standard.

The initiative was part of the state government’s efforts to implement various schemes and programmes to encourage economic and industrial development in the state. It also aimed to improve the employability of the youth. The release further said that the ITIs have been playing an important role in providing industries with the skilled workforce required for their growth.