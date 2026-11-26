CHENNAI: In view of the expected rush during the weekend and muhurtham days from November 27-29 (Friday to Sunday), the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate special buses across the State, said SETC.
Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, Kilambakkam: Special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. A total of 695 special buses will be operated on Friday (November 27) and 540 buses on Saturday (November 28).
CMBT, Koyambed: 65 special buses will be operated to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru on November 27 and 60 buses on November 28. A total of 50 special buses will also be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.
Madhavaram Bus Terminus: Special buses will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry. A total of 80 special buses will be operated each day on Friday and Saturday (November 27 and 28).
To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns on Sunday, 740 special buses will be operated from various parts of the State on (November 29), based on passenger demand.
According to the SETC Managing Director, 7,917passengers have booked tickets for Friday, 3,995 passengers for Saturday and 8,613 passengers for Sunday. The number of advance bookings is expected to increase further. Additional officials have been deployed at major bus terminals to monitor the operation of the special services.