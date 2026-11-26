Madhavaram Bus Terminus: Special buses will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry. A total of 80 special buses will be operated each day on Friday and Saturday (November 27 and 28).

To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns on Sunday, 740 special buses will be operated from various parts of the State on (November 29), based on passenger demand.

According to the SETC Managing Director, 7,917passengers have booked tickets for Friday, 3,995 passengers for Saturday and 8,613 passengers for Sunday. The number of advance bookings is expected to increase further. Additional officials have been deployed at major bus terminals to monitor the operation of the special services.