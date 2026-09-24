Temple horse who served for 23 years dies, Namakkal villagers pay last respects

CHENNAI: Residents of 18 villages surrounding the Ukrandi Amman Temple in Namakkal bid an emotional farewell to the temple horse that had served the deity for 23 years.
According to Maalaimalar report, the horse died of old age despite medical treatment, plunging the region into grief.
Following its death, the horse was brought from the stable to the temple premises, where devotees performed rituals traditionally offered to the deity.
Abhishekam was conducted using milk, curd, tender coconut water, sandalwood paste and vermilion.
Village representatives and members of various communities paid their respects and draped sacred cloths over the horse.
After the rituals, the animal was taken in a procession and buried in the grove adjoining the temple.
Earlier, turmeric water was sprinkled over the horse as part of the farewell rituals.
Women mourned the animal as they would a family member, circling it while wailing and expressing their grief.
Men performed a ritual bath for the horse and applied oil and shikakai to its head.
The emotional farewell drew devotees and residents from the 18 villages that regard the Ukrandi Amman Temple as an important place of worship.
Thirunavukkarasu, president of the National Sinthanai Peravai, who oversaw the proceedings, said the horse died of old age on the day of the Purattasi Thiruvonam star.
He said the animal had received medical treatment until its final days.
Given its long association with the temple and the surrounding villages, devotees decided to honour it with rituals and prayers traditionally offered to the deity before laying it to rest.