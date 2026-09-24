Temple horse who served for 23 years dies, Namakkal villagers pay last respects

Divine honors to the temple horse

Following its death, the horse was brought from the stable to the temple premises, where devotees performed rituals traditionally offered to the deity.

Abhishekam was conducted using milk, curd, tender coconut water, sandalwood paste and vermilion.

Village representatives and members of various communities paid their respects and draped sacred cloths over the horse.

After the rituals, the animal was taken in a procession and buried in the grove adjoining the temple.