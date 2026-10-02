23 years after idol theft, Kumbakonam court sentences three to six years imprisonment

On October 13, 2003, the priest of Arulmigu Sudha Rathineswarar Temple in Oottathur, Lalgudi taluk found that the lock of the temple door had been broken and four metal idols of Iyyanar, Chelliyamman, Mariyamma, and Angalamman were stolen.

A case was registered in Siruganur police Station and four persons were arrested. The arrested persons were identified as Justin, Kaathan, Sasikumar, and Arokkiyam. The stolen metal idols were subsequently recovered.