23 years after idol theft, Kumbakonam court sentences three to six years imprisonment

CHENNAI: A court in Kumbakonam sentenced three accused to six years imprisonment in connection with the theft of four metal idols 23 years ago.
On October 13, 2003, the priest of Arulmigu Sudha Rathineswarar Temple in Oottathur, Lalgudi taluk found that the lock of the temple door had been broken and four metal idols of Iyyanar, Chelliyamman, Mariyamma, and Angalamman were stolen.
A case was registered in Siruganur police Station and four persons were arrested. The arrested persons were identified as Justin, Kaathan, Sasikumar, and Arokkiyam. The stolen metal idols were subsequently recovered.
Later, two other accused, Thirugnanam and Jayaprakash, were also arrested. After completion of investigation, the case was charge-sheeted and taken on file before the Judicial Magistrate, Lalgudi, and then to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kumbakonam, in 2020.
A team under G Balamurugan, Additional SP, Central Zone, was constituted to coordinate and monitor the trial. On Wednesday (September 30), the court held three accused guilty.
The police said the prime accused, Justin (51), and his associates, Sasikumar (55) and Arokkiyam (57), were sentenced to six years simple imprisonment and also fined Rs 7,000.
ADGP (Idol Wing CID) D Kalpana Nayak appreciated the successful prosecution and expeditious conduct of the trial by the team.