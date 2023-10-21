23-year-old arrested for murdering father-in-law near Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: Kumbakonam police on Friday arrested a man, who murdered his father-in-law after a heated argument erupted over a family dispute.

Venkatesan (23), a coolie from Darasuram near Kumbakonam had a quarrel with his wife Soundarya and after which the latter left him and went to her paternal house a few days ago along with their 18-month-old baby boy.

Soundarya was residing in Needamangalam in Tiruvarur at her uncle’s house. In such a backdrop, on October 15, Venkatesan went to the house of his father-in-law Arumugam (52) and asked him to pacify Soundarya and send her back with him. However, Arumugam had reportedly scolded Venkatesan, which triggered a heated argument between the duo.

Suddenly, in a fit of rage, Venkatesan grabbed a wooden rod and attacked Arumugam in which he sustained severe injury.

The neighbours rushed Arumugam to Kumbakonam GH while Venkatesan escaped. Arumugam, who was undergoing treatment, died on Thursday night and the Taluk police registered a case against Venkatesan based on the complaint by Arumugam’s wife Valarmathi.

On Friday, the police arrested Venkatesan and remanded him under judicial custody.