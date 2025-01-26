23 TN police officers, NIA DSP bag President's Medal

CHENNAI: As many as 23 officers from the Tamil Nadu Police will be awarded the President's Medal for meritorious service and distinguished service on Republic Day. Apart from them, a DSP rank officer with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and a Chief Security Commissioner, RPF, Southern Railway, from Tamil Nadu will also receive the President's medal for meritorious service.

Two senior police officers, AT Durai Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Special Investigation Cell, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, and A Radhika, IGP, Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, Chennai, will be given the President's medal for distinguished service.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Senthilkumar Venkatesan of the NIA will be awarded for meritorious service for the investigation of cases across the country -- including high-profile cases such as the Thiruvidaimaruthur Ramalingam murder case, Kovai Sasikumar murder case, Mysuru Court blast case, Hyderabad twin blast case, Bengaluru Church Street blast case, TN ISIS case, Puducherry Pipe Bomb case, Manipur CM Carcade Ambush case and the kidnapping and killing of six civilians, including 3 children, by Armed Militants in Manipur.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) DIG A Ibrahim Sheriff, serving as the Chief Security Officer in the Southern Railway will be awarded the President's medal for meritorious service.