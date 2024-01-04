23 JN.1 cases so far, but no clusters identified: Minister

CHENNAI: The State has so far identified 23 JN.1 COVID variant cases, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday. Though the department has not found any cluster cases till now, it was advisable to follow the basic COVID protocol of wearing masks and maintaining social distance, he added.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said even though about 25-30 fresh COVID cases being reported in the State every day, the numbers were not alarming. Of the 26 samples sent for genomic analysis, 23 were identified as JN.1 cases while the remaining were XBB variant of coronavirus.

These patients were already discharged from hospitals after treatment, and are now being monitored by the department, he said.

“As reporting 1,000 new cases, Singapore advised its citizens to take the fifth booster dose. However, the Union Ministry has said vaccination was not necessary. People, especially senior citizens, children, pregnant women and those with comorbid conditions, are advised to wear masks and maintain social distance in public places,” said Subramanian.

According to him, though eight districts were hit by extreme rainfall in December, there has not been any monsoon-related diseases in the State. Special monsoon medical camps were conducted for 10 consecutive weeks between October 1 to December 30, which benefitted 12 lakh people across the State, he said. Camps were also organised in southern parts of Tamil Nadu - Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts – from December 17 to January 3.

Meanwhile, to make Tamil Nadu TB-free State by next year, the Health Department has been taking various steps, he said. “In the last one year, at least 20 lakh samples were tested, of which 97,000 turned positive for TB. To intensify the testing, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited has sponsored a TB diagnostic machine at an estimated cost of Rs 27.96 crore,” added the minister.