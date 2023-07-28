23 injured as lorry rams into govt bus near Oragadam

CHENNAI: As many as 23 people were injured after a lorry rammed into a government bus near Oragadam on Friday.

The government SETC bus from Bangalore was heading towards Chennai with 50 passengers on Friday morning.

The bus stopped in the Oragadam flyover on the Walajabad-Vandalur road for picking up the passengers and at that time a lorry which was speeding towards Vandalur rammed into the bus on the impact the bus was pushed to the edge of the flyover and 23 passengers suffered injuries.

On information, the fire and rescue team and the police who visited the spot rescued all of them and they were admitted to Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu government hospitals. Police said Anbarasan (36) who was waiting to board the bus was critically injured and admitted to the Chengalpattu GH.

The bus was lifted using earthmovers and Oragadam police have registered a case and are searching for the missing lorry driver.

Following the accident, traffic was affected on the Walajabad-Vandalur road for more than an hour.