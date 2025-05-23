23 AC buses for inter-State travel; 6 from Chennai

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation has introduced 23 new state-of-the-art AC buses for public transport for travellers inside the State.

The initiative, ordered by Chief Minister MK Stalin and implemented under Transport and Electricity Minister SS Sivashankar, aims to enhance intercity connectivity across the State.

This rollout follows the recent launch of 214 new buses on May 7 as part of the government’s fifth-anniversary celebrations.

Among those, 27 were operated by the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC). The latest addition includes AC buses deployed on key routes such as Tiruchirapalli-Tirupati, Chennai-Bengaluru, and Madurai-Chennai.

Bengaluru-bound services from Koyambedu and Kilambakkam terminals received the highest allocation, with four and two buses respectively.

Other major routes, including Erode-Chennai and Tirunelveli-Chennai, have been allotted two buses each.

In the statement, SETC managing director urged passengers to utilise the upgraded services, emphasising the government’s commitment to modernising public transport.