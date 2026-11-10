22-year-old jumbo found mostly decomposed in Masinagudi

"As the elephant's internal organs had completely decomposed, it was difficult to establish the cause of death. Samples of the organs were collected and sent to a laboratory for further examination," a forest official said. The cause of death is expected to be known only after the laboratory test results are received. The latest death comes close on the heels of two female elephants being found dead last week in the Masinagudi and Singara forest ranges of the MTR, raising concerns over the consecutive elephant deaths in the reserve.